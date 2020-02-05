FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 44.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.68.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.50. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

