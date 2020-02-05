Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,560 ($86.29) to GBX 7,230 ($95.11) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Ferguson to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 8,075 ($106.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,708.71 ($88.25).

Shares of LON:FERG traded down GBX 88 ($1.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,290 ($95.90). The company had a trading volume of 464,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a one year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,013.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,486.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

