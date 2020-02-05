Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR 3.90-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR 4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.29-4.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $167.88. 831,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,544. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $122.78 and a 12 month high of $176.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.10. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.15.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

