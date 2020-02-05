Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR 3.90-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR 4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.29-4.35 EPS.
Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $167.88. 831,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,544. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $122.78 and a 12 month high of $176.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.10. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
