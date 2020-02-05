FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FFBW from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:FFBW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 15,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.45. FFBW has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.57% of FFBW worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

