Field & Main Bank Cuts Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.78. 16,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.73. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $104.36 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

