Field & Main Bank Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.14. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

