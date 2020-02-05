Field & Main Bank Has $50,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 369.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.81. 161,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,337,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average is $141.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

