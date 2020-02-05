Field & Main Bank Has $901,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $29,340,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.15.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,760 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.86. 988,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

