Field & Main Bank Purchases 418 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

