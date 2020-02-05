Field & Main Bank Sells 5,420 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.19. 844,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

