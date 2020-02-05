Field & Main Bank Sells 550 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1,132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

