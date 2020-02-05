Financial Advisory Group Acquires 12,875 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 172,195 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,256,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 207,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCQ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. 78,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,622. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.