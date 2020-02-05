Financial Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,500. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.65 and a 200 day moving average of $197.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

