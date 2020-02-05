Financial Advisory Group Sells 210 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 160,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.65. 4,005,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,337,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.