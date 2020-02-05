Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $702,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

CSCO stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

