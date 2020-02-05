Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 4,498 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 243.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

