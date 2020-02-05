Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,042,000 after purchasing an additional 863,181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after purchasing an additional 610,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,107 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,938,936. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

