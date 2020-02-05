Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 185.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

