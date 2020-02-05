Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.53 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 710,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.