Financial Counselors Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.27. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $117.88 and a one year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

