Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after buying an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,616,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,675,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.81. 1,794,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,495,117. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

