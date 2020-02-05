Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $289.81. 39,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $189.91 and a 1-year high of $287.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.15 and its 200 day moving average is $264.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

