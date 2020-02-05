Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.10

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 4469174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.