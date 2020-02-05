Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Findev Inc (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, 180 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Findev Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

