FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 122 ($1.60).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

LON:ALU traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 116 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,404. Alumasc Group has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.64). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

