Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of FA traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 13.75 ($0.18). The stock had a trading volume of 81,092 shares. Fireangel Safety Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22.

Get Fireangel Safety Technology Group alerts:

About Fireangel Safety Technology Group

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fireangel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fireangel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.