FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.05–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $222-226 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.67 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 4,324,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,686. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

