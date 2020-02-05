First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. 11,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,139. The stock has a market cap of $217.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 49,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

