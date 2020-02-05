First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

First Interstate Bancsystem has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. 129,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,501. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $26,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,116 shares of company stock valued at $47,594. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

