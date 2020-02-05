First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

