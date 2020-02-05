First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $613,000 Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

