First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $654,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 126.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

In other Cheniere Energy news, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 8,400 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.90 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,136,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

