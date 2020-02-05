First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $818,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 225,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

BABA stock opened at $221.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $567.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.