First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.13.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

