First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,137 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 85,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

NTRS opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

