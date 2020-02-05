First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,750 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $2,500,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Okta stock opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 21,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $2,486,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,532 shares of company stock worth $35,527,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

