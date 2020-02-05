First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 817 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $74.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

