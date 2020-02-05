First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.97. 87,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Merchants by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Merchants by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

