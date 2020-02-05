First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 1,431 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 163,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 125,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.