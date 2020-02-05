First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

