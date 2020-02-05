First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 88,196 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $153,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

NYSE APD traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

