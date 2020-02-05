First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 752,963 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $430,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Paypal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after acquiring an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,833. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.