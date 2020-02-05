First Trust Advisors LP Has $130.01 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,825 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $130,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,702. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.