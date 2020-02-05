First Trust Advisors LP Has $146.21 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Zoetis worth $146,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 54.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after purchasing an additional 184,479 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,612,000 after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,401,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.93. The stock had a trading volume of 33,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $143.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

