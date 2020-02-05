First Trust Advisors LP Has $169.34 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,953 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $169,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,387,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.10. 762,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

