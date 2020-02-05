First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Docusign were worth $223,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 149,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 107,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,640 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,652. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.89.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $54,559,848.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,025,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.