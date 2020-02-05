First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.11% of Twitter worth $276,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,231,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,326,725. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

