First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738,744 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.20% of Expedia Group worth $188,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 520.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 283,404 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $110.02. 462,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.25. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

In other news, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

