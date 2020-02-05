First Trust Advisors LP Sells 128,952 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Godaddy worth $163,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 25,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 671,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 43,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $44,141.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,902. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

