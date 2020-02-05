First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCVT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $385,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

FCVT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,313. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

